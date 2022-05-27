Elon Musk Tweets 'wish He Would Stay' After Jack Dorsey Steps Down From Twitter Board

Moments after Twitter co-founder and former Chief Executive Jack Dorsey stepped down from the microblogging site’s board on Thursday, May 26, Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm the development. “Jack off the board!,” Musk wrote on the platform. The tech mogul has been in the headlines since April for acquiring a cent per cent stake in the microblogging major. Notably, the deal has been in limbo after he halted it demanding spam account tally.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk also quipped that he is a fan of Dorsey and wished that he was on board. “I understand that he needs to move on,” the 50-year-old said. Ever since he stepped down from the post of Chief Executive, Dorsey has been quite adamant about quitting the board of Twitter Inc. Interestingly, last month, Musk lambasted the company's top lawyer, triggering scepticism that the company's incumbent employees could face challenges under the Musk rule.

Jack Dorsey steps down from the Twitter board

Since its launch in 2006, Dorsey has played a vital role in the platform's leadership. He led the platform for sixteen years till he resigned as the CEO in November 2021. At the time, Twitter announced that Dorsey will be a part of the board until the 2022 meeting of shareholders. As per a report by Bloomberg, Dorsey did not stand for re-election at Twitter's board during the 2022 shareholders' meeting that ended on Wednesday.

While Dorsey stepped down as the CEO of Twitter, he wrote in a mail to the employees that "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company...from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEO...I decided it is finally time for me to leave." It has been reported that plans to remove Dorsey as CEO were made in 2020 by Twitter stakeholder Elliott Management, however, a deal between the two prevented that from happening. As Dorsey retired, he named Parag Agrawal as the CEO of Twitter, who is currently handling the aftershocks of the huge offer made by Musk.

(Image: AP)