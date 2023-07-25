Elon Musk's Kaizen: Twitter's Serial Tweaks Since The $44 Billion Takeover

It has been a series of surprises for Twitter users from Elon Musk since his takeover of the world’s most popular micro-blogging platform in 2022. The latest, a complete transformation of the brand’s identity. The proverbial ‘bird’ of Twitter has been removed. Twitter’s brand logo is now ‘X’.

This was not the first significant change that Elon Musk introduced to the platform. Since Twitter’s takeover, Elon Musk is continuously working towards making multiple smaller yet remarkable changes in the platform to make it better and compete with other social media giants such as Meta.

According to a BBC report, Twitter's advertising revenue has plummeted by nearly half since it was acquired by Elon Musk for a staggering $44 billion last October. Elon Musk has disclosed that June did not witness the anticipated surge in sales, but there are somewhat more promising signs in July.

Continuous changes since Musk took over

Since Elon Musk took over the charge of the world’s most popular microblogging platform, it has witnessed a series of continuous and unprecedented changes on the platform.

Even though Musk has repeatedly claimed that all of these changes are aimed at making Twitter more open, free, and profitable, the falling revenues from the platform tell a different story. Here are some of the critical changes that Musk has made to Twitter that shook its user base.

Monetising the legacy blue ticks

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October 2022, said that he wanted to make the blue tick a paid feature, and that legacy verified accounts would also need to pay a monthly fee to keep their blue ticks.

On April 20, 2023, all the blue ticks from the legacy accounts were removed and restored only after paying for a monthly or annual subscription for $8 per month and $84 per year respectively. This change affected more than 4,00,000 legacy accounts including all the major celebrities of the world.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

The removal of legacy blue ticks was met with mixed reactions. Some people praised the move, however, some celebrities including LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner, severely criticised the move, standing up to not pay for a legacy verification.

Account restoration

According to a report by Gizmodo, Elon Musk has restored 12,000 banned Twitter accounts since taking charge of the company in October 2022. This includes accounts from former President Donald Trump, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and conservative Canadian podcaster Jordan Peterson.

Musk has said that he wants to make Twitter a more open and free platform for speech and that he believes that some of the accounts that were banned were banned unfairly.

Contrary to this stance, Musk has banned a group of tech journalists from the New York Times and CNN, and Washington Post for reporting his exact location based on his flight schedules.

Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Musk labelled this revelation as his ‘assassination coordinates’ and only restored these accounts after millions of people voted in favour of the journalists on his Twitter poll.

Showing view counts

Elon Musk started showing view counts on Twitter on December 22, 2022. This was after he promised to add the feature in a tweet on December 1, 2022.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

The view count feature shows how many times a tweet has been seen by logged-in users. It does not include views by users who are not logged in or views by users who have blocked the tweet's author.

New tabs for recommended tweets

The new tab "Recommended for You" was launched on Twitter on January 11, 2023. This was part of a larger update to the Twitter app that also included the removal of the "Home" and "Latest" tabs.

The "Recommended for You" tab shows tweets that Twitter thinks you might be interested in, based on your past activity on the platform. This includes tweets from accounts you follow, as well as tweets from accounts that Twitter thinks you might be interested in based on your interests and the accounts you interact with.

Major lay-offs

On November 2, 2022, many Twitter employees received an email from Elon Musk informing them about their termination from their services with immediate effect.

Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on.



But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys.



Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best ❤️ #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022

As of now, Elon Musk has sacked around 80 per cent of Twitter’s total workforce with the majority of the affected employees from the engineering and product departments. Musk has claimed that these layoffs were part of reducing the operational cost of Twitter by $7.8 billion in the next three years.

Appointing a new CEO

One of the major reasons cited behind the mass layoffs in Twitter was reducing the workforce to a number that Musk can effectively manage. Musk was already the CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company before he took over charge of Twitter as well. After trying to align Twitter for 7 months, Elon Musk finally decided to appoint a new CEO for the platform.

Linda Yaccarino has led NBCUniversal before joining Twitter as its CEO | Image credit: Linkedin

Linda Yaccarino, the former chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, was chosen to replace Elon Musk. Linda is now running the microblogging platform and leading the ongoing rebranding efforts of the company.

Complete rebranding of Twitter

Yesterday, Twitter unveiled a new logo on its web version, showcasing a white stylised "X" against a black background. The iconic blue bird, long associated with the platform, has been replaced as a badge for company employees.

Name of Twitter's official account has changed to 'X' | Image credit: Twitter

Even Twitter's official account (@Twitter) has undergone a complete rebrand, now simply named "X" with the new logo as its profile picture and a bio asking, "What's happening?!"

Twitter’s all official accounts such as @TwitterCreators, @TwitterSupport and @verified, have already adapted to the fresh look. The changes in the app logo are yet to be reflected on the mobile application but it is likely that the changes will not take long.