Elon Musk's SpaceX Reports Q1 Profit After 2 Years Of Losses

Elon Musk's space exploration enterprise, SpaceX, appears to have navigated a shift towards profitability in the first quarter of this year, marking a significant turnaround after grappling with losses for the past two years.

Operating as a private entity, SpaceX does not publicly disclose its financial results. However, documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal reveal that the company managed to generate $55 million in profit from $1.5 billion in revenue during the initial quarter of the year.

The company's valuation has reached approximately $150 billion, placing it in the same league as major corporations like Intel and Disney.

SpaceX’s revenue doubled

In the previous year, SpaceX garnered approximately $2 billion by issuing stock, an increase from the $1.5 billion raised in 2021.

Image credit: Unsplash

Investors who purchased shares in SpaceX, despite the lack of financial transparency, have expressed a long-term perspective on their investments and minimal concerns regarding short-term losses.

Although SpaceX's revenue doubled to $4.6 billion in 2022, the company still recorded a loss of $559 million, primarily due to total expenses amounting to approximately $5.2 billion.

This performance represented an improvement from 2021, during which SpaceX incurred a loss of $968 million. In that year, total expenses reached $3.3 billion, according to the Journal's findings.

Investment increases in the development of Starship

A significant portion of SpaceX's expenditures is directed toward the development of Starship, the company's ambitious $3 billion reusable heavy-lift launch rocket. Elon Musk envisions Starship as a vehicle capable of transporting both humans and cargo to destinations such as the moon and Mars.

Image credit: Unsplash

Over the years 2021 and 2022, SpaceX allocated a total of $5.4 billion for property and equipment expenditures, a substantial portion of which was dedicated to the Starship's development.

In April, an unmanned test flight of a Starship spacecraft resulted in an explosion shortly after liftoff in South Texas, falling short of its intended altitude of at least 90 miles above Earth's surface.

As of now, SpaceX has not received regulatory approval to proceed with another test flight.

(With Reuters inputs)