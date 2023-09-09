Elon Musk's X Challenges California Law On Social Media Content Moderation

Elon Musk vs. California: Elon Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has taken legal action against the state of California over a law mandating social media companies to disclose their content removal policies, including actions against hate speech, misinformation, and harassment.

The legislation, signed into law a year ago by California Governor Gavin Newsom, faces a legal challenge from X Corp., which is contesting the law's "constitutionality and legal validity," arguing it infringes upon the First Amendment.

Under Assembly Bill 587, social media platforms are required to publicly share their content moderation policies, a practice most already follow, and submit semi-annual reports to the state detailing their efforts in combating issues such as hate speech, racism, misinformation, and foreign political interference.

Speech against the will

The lawsuit, filed against state Attorney General Robert Bonta, contends that the law "forces companies to engage in a speech against their will, unduly interferes with constitutionally-protected editorial decisions of firms like X Corp.," and exerts undue pressure on companies to censor or demonetise "constitutionally-protected speech." The legal action was initiated in the Eastern District Court of California.

Since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in October 2022, he has implemented significant changes to the platform's content moderation system. This includes dismissing employees responsible for content oversight, reinstating accounts previously banned for promoting hate speech, Nazi and white nationalist content, and harassing users.

Musk also disbanded the Trust and Safety Council, a vital advisory group consisting of numerous independent civil rights and humanitarian organisations, which was initially formed in 2016 to address issues like hate speech, harassment, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm, and other challenges on the platform.

Free speech absolutist

Musk has identified himself as a "free speech absolutist," although he has shown sensitivity to critical speech directed at him or his companies. Last year, he suspended the accounts of several journalists who covered his takeover of Twitter.

The bill's author, Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, clarified that it is a "pure transparency measure" designed to ensure companies openly disclose their content moderation practices, without imposing specific content moderation policies. He emphasised the bill received robust bipartisan support, stating, "If Twitter has nothing to hide, then they should have no objection to this bill."

Representatives for X and the attorney general's office have not yet responded to requests for comment as of Friday.

(With PTI inputs)