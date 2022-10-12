Elon’s Musk: Tesla CEO Launches ‘Burnt Hair’ Cologne; Read New Update On His Twitter Bio

Billionaire Elon Musk, after establishing Tesla, SpaceX and reviving his $44 billion acquisition deal with Twitter, has now ventured into the olfactory industry and has made his debut with a new perfume named ‘Burnt Hair’. Claiming it to be the “finest fragrance on Earth,” the 51-year-old entrepreneur shared an image of the perfume bottle on Twitter. The picture, which has garnered over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments, features a red oval-shaped bottle with "Burnt Hair singed" inscribed on it and with smoulder surrounding the cologne.

Musk, in a series of Twitter threads, said that it “doesn’t get more lit than this.” “BE the change you want in the world,” he wrote, adding that the perfume is an “omnigender product” and customers can purchase it by paying with Dogecoin, a form of cryptocurrency. Soon after the reveal, Musk changed his Twitter bio to self-identify as a “Perfume Salesman.”

Twitter reacts to Musk's new perfume

Reacting to the post, one user quipped: “For the girl that has everything... give her Burnt Hair. Elon.. make TESLA red lipstick next.” “I can’t afford it. I spent all my money buying and holding TESLA,” another user wrote. The perfume, according to a description on the official website of Musk’s Boring Company, is “the Essence of Repugnant Desire,” and retails at $100.

10,000 bottles have already been sold, according to Musk, who revealed that it was “inevitable” to get into the perfume business “with a name like mine.” “Why did I even fight it for so long!?" he said in another post on Twitter.