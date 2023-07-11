EU Commission Agrees On Data Sharing With US Companies, Forms New Framework

The EU Commission announced that it is safe for personal data to be transferred to US-based companies from the EU, a press release from the European Commission stated.

The European Commission approved the Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework. As a result, the US will establish courts for any apprehension of data violation faced by the Europeans. President Joe Biden announced the creation of the Data Protection Review Court last year.

The statement from the commission reveals that the US ensures an adequate level of protection as compared to the EU. As a result, personal data can flow safely from the EU to US companies without any additional data protection safeguards.

“The new EU-US Data Privacy Framework will ensure safe data flows for Europeans and bring legal certainty to companies on both sides of the Atlantic. Following the agreement in principle I reached with President Biden last year, the US has implemented unprecedented commitments to establish the new framework. Today we take an important step to provide trust to citizens that their data is safe, to deepen our economic ties between the EU and the US, and at the same time to reaffirm our shared values. It shows that by working together, we can address the most complex issues,” said President Ursula von der Leyen.

What does the ruling reveal?

The proposed decision is cited as a big victory for companies like Facebook and Google who handle most of their operations from the US.

The development can be termed the latest in the saga that started three years ago when the EU blocked the agreement stating the data privacy shield as not valid. Recently, it fined Meta a record amount of 1.2 billion euros in May after it found that the data sharing to US servers violated digital privacy laws. Further, it directed Meta to delete the data it possesses.

Now, US companies will be able to join the EU-US Data Privacy Framework by complying with privacy obligations. Further, EU individuals can also be ensured that their data is not mishandled by the companies in the US.

According to the EU Commission, EU individuals will have access to an independent and impartial redress mechanism regarding the collection and use of their data by US intelligence agencies, which includes a newly created Data Protection Review Court (DPRC). The Court will independently investigate and resolve complaints, including by adopting binding remedial measures.

The ruling also guarantees that the framework will be subject to reviews and the first review will take place within one year.

How did it all start?

Three years ago, the EU blocked a key agreement with the US. Its top court announced that it had invalidated the privacy shield for sharing data with US companies, citing reasons of surveillance issues from the US end.

“The limitations on the protection of personal data arising from the domestic law of the United States are not circumscribed in a way that satisfies requirements that are essentially equivalent to those required under EU law,” the court wrote.

The decision affected companies doing business in Europe, ranging from banks to big tech companies like Facebook. The court directed that the companies need to set up data hubs stationed in Europe or stop the operations without any negotiations.

“The US will have to seriously change their surveillance laws if US companies want to continue to play a major role in the EU market,” EU lawyer Max Schrems said in 2020.

He added that the EU will not change its fundamental rights to please the NSA. The only way to overcome this clash is for the US to introduce solid privacy rights for all people, including foreigners.

Certainly, the ruling affected the businesses operating as the decision created legal uncertainty and relied on privacy shields for commercial data transfer.