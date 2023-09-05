Euro Zone Producer Prices Drop For Seventh Month In July

Eurozone producer prices continued their downward trend for a seventh consecutive month in July, according to data released on Tuesday. The figures, significantly lower compared to the previous year, may offer some reassurance to the European Central Bank (ECB).

Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office, reported that prices at the factory gates in the 20 countries that share the euro currency fell by 0.5 per cent in July compared to June, and there was a substantial 7.6 per cent year-on-year decline.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a monthly decrease of 0.6 per cent and a year-on-year decline of 7.6 per cent.

Trends in consumer inflation

Producer prices serve as an early indicator of trends in consumer inflation, a metric the ECB aims to maintain at 2.0 per cent over the medium term. However, consumer inflation stood at 5.3 per cent in August, well above the target.

Over the past year, the ECB has raised interest rates at its fastest pace on record, elevating them to levels not seen in over two decades. Nevertheless, the central bank raised the possibility of pausing this tightening cycle at its September meeting.

The decline in eurozone producer prices in July was driven by a 1.2 per cent reduction in prices for intermediate goods, including commodities like steel, sugar, or wood, and a 0.9 per cent decline in energy costs. Prices for capital goods, such as machinery and tools, as well as durable consumer goods, increased by 0.2 per cent, while prices for non-durable goods rose by 0.1 per cent.

Year-on-year, energy costs experienced a sharp decrease, along with a decline in intermediate goods prices. Prices for capital goods, durable goods, and non-durable goods all recorded increases of at least 4 per cent, although these price hikes have been gradually easing since late 2022.

(With Reuters Inputs)