Europe Auto Sales May Decline 25% In 2020: Top Industry Group

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has forecasted a steep decline in passenger car registrations this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The top industry group in Europe has predicted a 25 percent decline in auto registrations in 2020. The European Union sold 12.8 million units of cars in 2019 and if the forecast of AECA is to believed, this year car sales will record a drop of more than 3 million to some 9.6 million units. The coronavirus lockdown has seen a decline in economic activity in the region, which resulted in a contraction of the market by 41.5% from March to May, according to reports.

"ACEA maintains hope that this dramatic scenario can be mitigated through fast and strong measures by the EU and national governments. Given the unprecedented collapse in sales to date, purchase incentives and scrappage schemes are urgently required right across the EU to create much-needed demand for new cars. In the interest of our industry and the wider EU economy, we are calling for the necessary political and economic support – both on the EU as well as the member state levels," stated ACEA Director-General, Eric-Mark Huitema in a statement released on its website.

Car sales decline

The latest forecast by AECA shows that 2020 will see the lowest decline in car sales since 2013 when the industry witnessed six consecutive years of low auto registrations in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In May 2020, the registration of new cars in the European Union fell by 52.3 percent despite COVID-19 restrictions lifted in some countries in the region. According to AECA, the biggest contributor to this decline in Spain, France, and Italy. New car registrations fell from 12,17,259 units in May 2019 to 5,81,161 units in May 2020.

