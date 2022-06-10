European Central Bank To Increase Interest Rates For The First Time In 11 Years In July

The European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years next month and again in September, catching up with other central banks across the world as they shift their focus from helping the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic to containing skyrocketing inflation.

The unexpected move on June 9 represents a turning point after years of extraordinarily low interest rates, but it faces challenges from decreasing economic growth expectations. Russia's conflict in Ukraine has sent shockwaves across the global economy, particularly since energy costs have skyrocketed, hammering Europe, which relies on Russian oil and natural gas.

"Russia’s unjustified aggression towards Ukraine continues to weigh on the economy in Europe and beyond. The conflict is disrupting trade, is leading to shortages of materials and is contributing to high energy and commodity prices," said Christine Lagarde, president of the International Monetary Fund.

Inflation has become a "major problem," according to the bank's 25-member monetary policy council, which convened in Amsterdam. In May, consumer prices increased by an all-time high of 8.1%. The bank's goal is to achieve a 2% growth rate. The ECB will halt its bond purchases, which have been boosting the economy, before raising rates by a quarter-point in July. It left open the prospect of a half-percentage-point hike in September, saying that if the inflation outlook remains unchanged or worsens, "a greater step will be justified."

US and UK's central banks raised their rates too

The Federal Reserve of the United States increased its main rate by a half-point on May 4 and has hinted at additional rate hikes in the future. Since December, the Bank of England has approved four rate hikes. Meanwhile, stock markets have shuddered at the idea of quick hikes, as higher rates would raise the returns on less risky alternatives to equities and potentially make lending more expensive for firms. After September, however, Lagarde stated that the rate of increase will be "gradual but sustainable."

The bank can impact what financial institutions, firms, individuals, and governments have to pay to borrow money by raising its benchmarks. As a result, higher rates can aid in the cooling of an overheating economy. Higher rates, on the other hand, might stifle economic growth, making the ECB's mission a delicate balancing act between suffocating high inflation while avoiding stifling economic activity.

Image: AP