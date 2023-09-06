European Stocks Extend Losses For Sixth Consecutive Session Amid Global Slowdown

European stocks extended their losses for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, reflecting concerns about slowing global growth and rising oil prices causing inflationary pressures. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.6 per cent, reaching its lowest level in over a week.

The global mood darkened as Brent crude prices rose to over $90 per barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts through the end of the year, raising concerns about sustained inflationary pressures.

Government bond yields continued to rise, with the German 10-year yield reaching a two-week high of 2.65 per cent.

Uncertainty around interest rates

The uncertainty surrounding how long major central banks will maintain elevated interest rates, coupled with signs of economic weakness in China and Europe, contributed to the weak sentiment in the market.

There is debate among investors about the likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rates at its meeting next week, with some underestimating the possibility. Money market futures suggest a 33 per cent chance of the ECB raising rates by 25 basis points at the September 14 meeting.

Data also showed that German industrial orders fell more than expected in July, reversing the sharp gains from the aerospace sector in the previous month.

In terms of individual stocks, Telefonica gained 2.2 per cent after Saudi Arabia's STC Group acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in the Spanish company worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.25 billion), becoming its largest shareholder.

Vestas Wind Systems saw a 5.2 per cent decline in its stock price after Barclays initiated coverage with an "underweight" rating.

InPost experienced a 9.8 per cent jump after the Polish company reported a higher quarterly core profit margin.

This news reflects the challenges facing European stocks amid concerns about economic growth and inflationary pressures, driven in part by rising oil prices.

