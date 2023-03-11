Facebook's Parent Company Meta Plans More Lay Offs In 2023

The parent company of Facebook, Meta Platforms has been planning lay offs over several rounds in the next few months, as per multiple media reports. The layoffs would take place in multiple rounds over the coming months that in total would be roughly the same magnitude as the 13% cut to its workforce last year, as per the statements made by the people familiar with the matter. More than 11,000 employees have been sacked by the company in November 2022, which was one of the biggest tech layoffs of the year and the first in the company's 18 years of history.

The news of the sacking of employees comes at a time when Meta has been exploring a standalone platform for sharing text updates on Friday, reported CNN. The standalone platform by Meta, which is not yet disclosed, could mark the most high-profile new contender to take on Twitter as it falters under Elon Musk.

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” said Meta spokesperson

The first round of layoffs in 2023 in the company would begin next week, with non-engineering roles expected to be hit hard, reported The Wall street journal on Friday. Notably, the company has reached nearly 300,000 workers since 2022, as per Layoffs.fyi, a site that is tracking job cuts in the industry. Some projects would be paused and some team members would suffer a loss. While cutting on the employees, Meta would also reduce some wearable devices that were in the works at Reality Labs, Meta's hardware and metaverse division, said people familiar with the matter. According to Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li: "We're continuing to look across the company, across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs, and really evaluate whether are we deploying our resources toward the highest leverage opportunities." The statement by Li was announced at the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, said that 2023 would be a "year of efficiency" at Meta and that some projects would likely shut down at the company.

