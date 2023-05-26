Food prices in the United Kingdom has been running on an all-time high, a result of multiple reasons: the Ukraine war, Brexit and a weak Pound. According to official data, the food price in the United Kingdom has witnessed the sharpest rise in more than 45 years. Inflation in the United Kingdom fell to 8.7% in April, its sharpest decline since the cost-of-living crisis began, however food prices continue to remain high. A cause of concern for Indian students studying in the UK or those living on a budget.

Steep rise in price of essentials

The Office for National Statistics data revealed in March showed olive oil at a 49.2% rise than last year; low fat milk at 38.8% rise and eggs at 32% per cent and so on. Soaring food prices are driving UK inflation. According to the Office for National Statistics, this is the sharpest 12-month increase since August 1977.

"It is obviously an emerging market with food inflation on this kind of levels and genuine shortages of food individuals are trying to trade down it's quite extraordinary for a developed country to see this in a developed country," Gary Dugan, Investment Expert told Republic. Meat, yogurt and vegetables have doubled in the year to March. One of the main reasons for this has been poor harvests of especially for fruit, vegetables and sugar in Europe. Experts claim this to be an impact of climate change.

Multiple causes for a food crisis

The Ukraine war has had a direct impact on food prices in the UK. As the bread-basket of Europe, Ukraine's inability to produce and ship grain has also reduced European supply and spiked prices. Brexit has made the situation worse because of labour-shortage. Import costs too have increased because of a weak pound.

"Supply chain has been broken, products have been stopped from coming in and products have been stopped from going out. Thats what UK is paying for. I am not sure if UK will step down from higher-than-expected inflation in some time and I am talking about six to nine months," Dugan adds.

How long before prices cool down?

High food prices are specially affecting young students or people living on a budget in the UK. So how long could it take before the situation settles down? "Eventually it should do, but is very difficult to say, we can't just get more supply of something like food to come in quickly. The market will require time to cool off and I don't foresee a quick remedy," Dugan adds.