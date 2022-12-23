French Regulator Fines Microsoft 60 Mn Euros For Advertising Cookies Without Consent

France's privacy watchdog on Thursday slapped a 60 million euros ($64 million) hefty fine on the US tech giant Microsoft for allegedly forcing the advertising cookies on users without their prior consent on the platform. National Commission for Technology and Freedoms (CNIL) imposed on the US corporation the largest fine of the year 2022 for the violation of rules pertaining to the customers. In an official statement, the CNIL said that Microsoft's search engine Bing did not have a system in place that allowed users to refuse cookies and forced them to simply accept them.

Cookies deposited automatically 'without user consent'

The French regulator that imposed the penalty on Microsoft argued that the investigations fund the evidence that "when users visited this site, cookies were deposited on their terminal without their consent, while these cookies were used, among others, for advertising purposes." Cookies are installed on computer when the users visit the websites. It allows web browsers to save information about their session and can also be later deleted. It is a primary source of revenue for many corporations including Google, and Facebook.

CNIL "observed that there was no button allowing to refuse the deposit of cookies as easily as accepting it," the French regulator emphasized in a statement on Dec 22.

CNIL justified the heavy financial repercussion to the company, noting that it made gigantic profits from the unauthorized advertising that was generated from the data collected via cookies. While Bing offered a button for the user to immediately accept all cookies, it took the customers two clicks to reject it. In addition to the penalty, CNIL gave Microsoft three months to fix the issue and make the changes, threatening 60,000 euros per day penalty for overdue. In response to the fine, Microsoft said in a statement that it "introduced key changes to our cookie practices even before this investigation started."

Earlier this year, French regulators also fined Google and Facebook for 200 million euros ($226 million) for not giving an option to the users to opt-out of online tracking. The CNIL data privacy watchdog said that the US online giants gave French users a single button to immediately accept cookies, there wasn't an equally simple way for them to decline, a similar issue now questioned for Microsoft.