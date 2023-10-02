FTX Hacker Transfers 10,000 ETH After Several Months Of Inactivity

FTX hacker active again: According to a recent update from Spot On Chain, an on-chain platform that notifies significant crypto wallet movements, an address associated with the FTX exploit, identified as 0x3e9, has conducted transfers of over 10,000 Ether (ETH) valued at approximately $17 million as of Sept. 30.

These transfers were distributed across five different addresses. Remarkably, these addresses had shown no activity for several months prior to this recent surge. The transactions included a significant portion of 7,749 ETH, approximately $13 million, directed towards the THORChain router and Railgun contract.

— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) October 1, 2023

Railgun is a privacy-focused wallet designed to enable users to securely store tokens and utilise funds for decentralised financial services like lending and borrowing. Transactions conducted through Railgun are shielded, preserving the privacy of fund usage.

On the other hand, THORChain serves as a bridge facilitating the seamless swapping of tokens between various blockchains. Users can utilise THORChain to perform cross-chain token swaps efficiently and effectively.

Additionally, the exploiter engaged in a swap involving 2,500 ETH, approximately $4.19 million, converting it into 153.4 tBTC at an average price of $27,281 per token. The exploit has caused a dip in ETH prices, which currently stand at $1,733.

FTX’s collapse

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, collapsed in November 2022 following a report by CoinDesk highlighting potential leverage and solvency concerns involving FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research.

The report accused FTX and its CEO SBF of mismanagement of customer funds and using them for making high-risk investments via Alameda Research. This meant that customer funds were at risk if Alameda Research suffered losses. The report claimed that FTX did not have adequate liquidity to meet customer withdrawals due to the commingling of funds with Alameda Research.

Following the CoinDesk report, there was a large volume of withdrawals from FTX by customers and investors. This further exacerbated the liquidity crisis, leading to a sudden collapse of the FTX crypto exchange and the exchange’s native token FTT to turn into dust within hours.

FTX's collapse had a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market, with prices of many cryptocurrencies falling sharply. It also raised concerns about the safety and security of cryptocurrency exchanges.

SBF’s trial to start in October

The trial of FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried will also start this month and is anticipated to last for around six weeks. The court proceedings are set to start on October 4 after the jury will be finalised on October 2. According to the chargesheet filed against Bankman, he is accused of fraudulent activities along with five conspiracy charges.

In the previous courtroom proceedings, Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations against him and has made several attempts to secure temporary bail. Despite this, Bankman remains in custody as Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his recent request for release.