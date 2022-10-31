Gautam Adani Back At Number 3 Position In Forbes Rich List, Leaving Jeff Bezos Behind

In September, Gautam Adani became the second richest person in the world, surpassing France's Bernard Arnault, who is the Chairman of Louis Vuitton. However, he soon dropped to the 4th position, falling behind Bernard Arnault, who remains in the second spot, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Now, Gautam Adani has once again bounced back to the third position, leaving Amazon's Jeff Bezos behind him, as per data compiled by Forbes Rich List. Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk continues to hold the top position, with a net worth of over $200 billion.

This has occurred in large part due to the value of Amazon's stocks falling, which occurred after a weak holiday season forecast for the e-commerce giant, due to inflationary pressures on the economy. When inflation is high, people tend to spend less, which means they shop less, this in turn is bad for an e-commerce platform like Amazon. According to the Forbes Rich List, Adani's wealth is now estimated to be $131.9 billion and Bezos' wealth has plummeted to $126.9 billion.

The Adani conglomerate

The Adani conglomerate has a presence in a diverse range of sectors such as energy, power distribution, ports, renewable energy, infrastructure, data centres and aerospace. Adani began his life as an employee in a diamond shop in Mumbai at the age of 15, after quitting school. Then he went into the business of PVC pipes. According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 mentioned in a Sputnik report, Adani's wealth grew by $200 million per day for the whole of the past year. Although Adani Conglomerate is engaged in operating traditional power distribution projects and traditional energy sources such as coal, they are also investing heavily in green energy.

Adani's views on climate change and energy consumption

As the COP27 global climate summit nears, Gautam Adani, in an interview to New York Times, said that it would be unfair if developed countries expect developing countries to compromise on their growth to meet global climate goals. He pointed out that most of the pollution has historically emitted from countries in Europe and US, during their periods of growth. PM Modi too has suggested that developed countries pressurising developing countries to control emissions is akin to climbing up using a rope and then pulling up that rope so that no one else can climb. “India has to move from developing to developed, and energy is like a food,” said Adani, adding that he will always align his business and business philosophy with the needs of the country.

Image: PTI, AP