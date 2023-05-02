Go First Takes American Aircraft Engine Makers To US Court

India’s third largest airline Go First has accused an American engine manufacturing company, Pratt & Whitney, of non-delivery of engines and a non-compliance with a Singapore arbitral award in their favour. The airline claims that 50% of aircraft have been grounded due to Pratt & Whitney’s faulty engines.

Go First Airlines, founded as GoAir Airlines, has functioned as a low-cost Indian airline over the last 17 years. Go Air’s decision to move court on American soil is aimed to take on Pratt & Whitney which is considered a leader in the domain of design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and address the larger concern of non-servicing of Indian aircrafts by the US-based entity. Go First has filed an emergency petition in a Delaware based Federal Court with the allegation that Pratt & Whitney has not complied with an arbitral award by a Singapore based Arbitration Centre in favour of Go First.

Go First’s decision to take the legal route in the United States of America after the Aribitration award in Singapore could address the larger concern vis-a-vis planes in India getting grounded due to a considered apathetic approach by US-based conglomerates. As per reports, Pratt and Whitney services aircrafts engines across the world, including the A320s of GoFirst and Indigo as well as Spicejet’s turboprop aircrafts in India.

What did the Singapore-based Arbitration Centre conclude?

Go First has sued the engine company for alleged non-delivery of engines within a stipulated deadline. This, Go First claims, has resulted in a snag in its performance and eventual grounding of its operations in India. Not only did the Singapore International Arbitration Commission award relief to Go First, but it also issued a supplemental order in favour of Go First on April 15. However, alleged non-compliance by Pratt & Whitney with the arbitral awards has led to a crippling of the airline and resulted in a dent in the airline's revenues.

In October 2017, the airline was considered booming and was the fifth largest airline in India with an 8.4% passenger market share. Now, 50% of the fleet appears to be grounded because Pratt & Whitney has failed to provide any further serviceable spare leased engines. Go First is now hoping to get a U.S. court judgement enforcing the arbitral awards issued in its favour.

Go First files for insolvency

Parallely today, Go First has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking voluntary insolvency resolution under Section 10 of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code. Failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney appear to be the root cause for the move. GoFirst has been set back by an estimated Rs. 10,800 crores in lost revenues and additional expenses due to grounding of its fleet. It appears that despite filing for insolvency, GoFirst would be able to return to full operations in a span of less than 6 months should Pratt & Whitney comply with the arbitration awards. As per estimates, Go First has served over 84 million passengers till date.

What has the Civil Aviation Minister said on engine supply issues?

At the Republic Summit 2023, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda commented on engine supply issues and failure of foreign manufacturers to deliver engines to homegrown airlines. Without commenting on any particular private entity, the Minister said, “There are issues with engine manufacturers, I am not going to deny that. Close to about 50-55 out of our fleet of 700 planes are grounded because of engine issues.” In fact, he indicated that the Civil Aviation Ministry had taken cognisance of the specific matter of Pratt and Whitney and stated, “Pratt and Whitney is going through many supply chain issues and we have impressed upon them that our sector cannot be stymied.”

What is the connection between Defence Conglomerate Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney?

Pratt & Whitney is a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation-- a well established U.S based multinational aerospace and defence giant. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is involved in developing and manufacturing engines for the latest fighters in the American arsenal including the fifth generation stealth F-35 Lightning II. As per reports, Raytheon has supplied almost 11,000 engines for civil aircraft and over 7,000 for military planes across the world, making it a mega defence conglomerate.

Apart from Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon has three other subsidiary companies, all of which are involved in developing and servicing defence-related technologies. These are Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.