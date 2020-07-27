Gold soars to all-time high as dollar plunges lowest amid US-China conflict

Prices of gold touched another high as US-China row hammered dollar expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus. Not only gold but silver too joined the rally jumping 4.5% to its highest since September 2013 at $23.86 per ounce. Meanwhile, Platinum rose by 1.4 per cent to $926.58 and palladium climbed to $2,230.16.

Spot gold rose by 1.5 per cent

On July 27, price of spot gold rose by 1.5 per cent to $1,928,83 after hitting an all-time high of $1,933.30. Meanwhile, US gold futures climbed by 1.4% to $1,924.20. Speaking to international media reporters, Edward Meir, ED&F Man Capital Markets said that a lot of funds were moving to gold as the dollar went weaker. Elaborating further, he said that as the long as virus situation gets worse, the market would be “discounting more stimulus for a longer period of time” and in bigger quantities.

The dollar fell on near two year low versus major currencies due to a standoff between China and US. Recently, China retaliated to Washington’s closing of Houston consulate by shutting down American consulate at Chengdu. According to experts, Gold continues to benefit from widespread stimulus since it considered a hedge against growing prices. Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, reportedly said that Gold's record run may gain further momentum on technical buying and as stop losses are taken out. He further said that the move to “$2,000 an ounce will happen much more quickly than the move from $1,800-$1,920."

Image credits: Unsplash/wildbook