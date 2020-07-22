Goldman Sachs Executive Says Digital Banking In Demand Amid COVID-19

As coronavirus pandemic is continuing to impact businesses across the globe, there is good news for online banking which has recorded a surge in activity due to closure of physical bank branches all over the world for a period of time because of the lockdown. A Goldman Sachs Group executive while speaking at an online conference said company research shows that more than a quarter of customers don't plan to return to physical bank branches even when the crisis is over.

Read: Banking Sector Has Great Role In Healing Post-COVID Economy: Harsh Vardhan

Harit Talwar, head of Goldman Sachs' consumer bank unit Marcus, while speaking at the conference on July 21 said that consumers' behaviour suggests that they want easy financial services, just like buying groceries online, they want to do banking transactions online as well. Harit further added that physical branches of large banks are only helping landlords rather than serving consumers and digital banking is the only solution for that. Under Harish's leadership, Goldman's Marcus launched online services for the savings account, personal loans, and credit cards in partnership with Apple Inc.

Read: Australia's Top Banking Body Extends Loan Repayment Deferral Period For Four Months

Increase in digital banking

According to the World Retail Banking Report 2020 released by Efma and Capgemini last month shows that 57 percent of consumers now prefer digital banking, which is up by eight percentage points from the pre-COVID-19 period. The report also shows that 55 percent of consumers prefer mobile banking applications than 47 percent from prior to coronavirus pandemic. This means the stakes have risen further for banks to provide much better options to consumers when it comes to digital banking.

Read: Bank Sets Up Kiosk In Remote Island In Kerala To Facilitate Banking Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Expansion Of Banking Network To Help Odisha Implement Pro- People Initiatives: Naveen Patnaik

