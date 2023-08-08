Goldman Sachs Ropes In Citi Veteran To Oversee Card Partnerships

Goldman Sachs, on Tuesday, hired Bill Johnson, a veteran banker from Citigroup to oversee the unit that manages the firm's credit card partnerships with the likes of Apple Inc and General Motors, according to an internal memo accessed by Reuters.

Bill Johnson joins Goldman Sachs as CEO of Enterprise Partnerships in Platform Solutions, its consumer, transaction banking and financial technology unit.

Prior to the current role, Johnson served as CEO of Citi Retail Services, where he oversaw retail partnerships delivering consumer and commercial credit card products and services serving tens of millions of customers.

Johnson worked at Citigroup for over three decades in various senior roles, his Linkedin profile showed.

Goldman Sachs has been trying to divest parts of its Platform Solutions businesses such as fintech GreenSky as part of a plan to scale back its consumer ambitions.

