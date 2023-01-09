Goldman Sachs To Cut 3,200 Jobs, After Layoffs By Amazon And Other Companies: Report

Goldman Sachs will reportedly cut up to 3,200 jobs within days, according to a report by the Financial Times. The cuts, which would represent about 6.5% of Goldman's roughly 49,000-person workforce, are among the deepest the bank has made in recent history and are more drastic than those planned by many of its peers. The cuts will impact Goldman's consumer business, as well as its investment banking and trading operations. However, the bank will continue to hire in certain areas, including its analyst class for junior employees. Goldman declined to comment on the reports.

As per the Financial Times report, the job cuts at Goldman Sachs come as the bank faces a slowdown in investment banking and a scaling back of its consumer bank. The bank is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on January 17, with analysts forecasting a year-on-year drop of around 8% in earnings per share during the final quarter of 2022. Goldman Sachs is not the only company making job cuts recently. Amazon is reportedly planning to cut more than 18,000 roles as it looks to reduce costs. The company's CEO, Andy Jassy, informed affected workers that they would be notified on January 18.

Other firms planning job cuts as well

The cuts, which will affect around 6% of Amazon's roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce, follow the company's announcement last year that it would reduce its headcount. McDonald's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, has also warned employees to brace for job cuts as the fast food giant plans to bring about new changes. Kempczinski believes that the company has been hurt by an "outdated and self-limiting" structure and wants to halt certain projects altogether in order to "move faster as an organisation while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth." In a letter to employees, Kempczinski said that there would be "difficult discussions and decisions ahead" as the company reviews its "corporate staffing plans".