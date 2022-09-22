Google And Meta Plan Staff Reduction To Reduce Costs Amid Economic Downturn: Report

Tech giants Google and Meta are planning to reduce staff as part of their cost-cutting measures, a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed. According to the report, Meta is aiming to cut expenses by 10% owing to the early snags the company encountered due to stalled growth and increased competition.

Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ reported that a considerable amount of savings will be made by reduced employment. Earlier in July, the parent company of Facebook reported quarterly revenue of $28.8 billion, which was 1% less than the revenue generated a year ago. Meta's tumbling revenue is being seen as a victim of inflation as it has caused a slowdown in ad spending which saw the company's average price per ad fall by 14% in the last quarter, as per WSJ.

As far as the employees are concerned, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta practices a "30-Day List" process which offers the employees a month to find a new job internally. According to this process, the employees can be terminated if they are unable to find new jobs after the closure or termination of their group. However, WSJ revealed that several affected employees and managers are accusing the company of regularly laying off employees who have good reputations and strong performance reviews. In the second quarter, Meta reported that it has 83,553 employees, a number up by 32% from 2021.

Google takes similar measures to cut costs

Alphabet Inc's Google is also taking the same route to cut costs as it notified roughly half of the more than 100 employees last week to find other jobs internally within 90 days. Notably, this ultimatum was given to employees of the company’s startup incubator Area 120, who get more time to find new roles as opposed to the usual deadline of 60 days.

The deadline of two months was recently opposed by the employees, and as many as 1,400 signed a petition demanding an extension of the said period to 180 days for a group with over 100 employees. According to WSJ, Alphabet had 1,74,014 employees at the end of the second quarter, which is 20.8% higher than the previous year.