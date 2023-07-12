Google Hit With Lawsuit In California For Alleged Misuse Of Information For AI Training

Tech giant Google was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday on charges of scrapping data from millions of users without consent in a federal court of California, Reuters reported.

The case involves violation of copyright laws for the training and development of artificial intelligence-based products. The proposed suit was filed against Google's parent company, Alphabet, and its subsidiary Deepmind.

What is the lawsuit?

The suit was brought by Clarkson Law Firm, which Republic has verified. Reports state that the firm ' Clarkson' has already filed a similar lawsuit against OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The allegations say that the tech giant has been involved in secretly stealing everything created and shared on the internet by millions of Americans. Further, the company is charged with using the data for the training of its AI products like Bard.

The allegations also include that Google has taken the entirety of users' digital footprint and creative and copyrighted works for the training of AI products.

Another issue that is highlighted is a recent update to Google's privacy policy that has been using publicly accessible information for AI training. Google has already clarified the same earlier and said that the process had been made transparent long ago on the usage of public information and a new update included bard in the operations.

“Google needs to understand that ‘publicly available’ has never meant free to use for any purpose,” Tim Giordano, one of the attorneys at Clarkson bringing the suit against Google, told CNN in an interview. “Our personal information and our data is our property, and it’s valuable, and nobody has the right to just take it and use it for any purpose.”

The representatives of Google, Alphabet and DeepMind have not yet commented on the issue.

AI companies on watch for the last few days

Republic had earlier reported on another case where lawyers Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick filed lawsuits against OpenAI and Meta on behalf of the comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors.

"Data scraping to train AI tools is creating an alternative version of the work that radically alters the incentives for anybody to need to purchase the work," one of the lawyers from Clarkson said.

In addition, lawsuits in the past have accused companies like GitHub Copilot, which is an AI coding assistant.

The common factor among all these suits is that all the information has been taken without consent. This information also includes copyrighted work, personal information and data. All companies have been accused of stealing information for the potential training of Generative AI tools in the market.