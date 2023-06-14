Google Postpones Bard Rollout In EU Amid Compliance Conflict With Regulator

Why you're reading this: Generative AI is picking up the pace in all potential areas of the industry. The text and image generation are the sole traits of these AI models. The EU, which consists of 27 nations, holds a key role in these technological shifts. Google's plan to rollout the AI chatbot could have been a major breakthrough for its operations in the EU and to fight with its rival ChatGPT.

3 things to know:

Google Bard was launched after ChatGPT got popular.

Google initially didnt realise the potential of generative AI and hence the delay happened.

Working on the potential of Generative AI is now the priority for OpenAI and Google.

Google has planned to postpone the rolling out process of its chatbot 'Bard" in the European Union after concerns raised by the EU's top data watchdog, according to media reports. The search engine giant was supposed to launch its chatbot last week in the EU. According to the Irish Data Protection Commission, the main reason for this backout is the fact that Google was not able to outline how it would comply with the EU's data protection rules.

Reports also revealed that Google has discussed the implementation process with the Data Protection Commission and has given all the relevant information it needs. At present, the Irish Data Protection Commission is the sole authority responsible for the General Data Protection Regulation in the EU. It also governs the usage of data and its transmission in the EU and its member states.

"We said in May that we wanted to make Bard more widely available, including in the European Union, and that we would do so responsibly, after engagement with experts, regulators and policymakers. As part of that process, we've been talking with privacy regulators to address their questions and hear feedback," a Google spokesperson told Insider.

This also comes at a time when the company is in a face-to-face competition with its rival ChatGPT. With Bard, Google has plans to revolutionise the concept of AI chatbots and conversational AI tools and also to spread it to more than 180 countries in the future. Both companies, OpenAI and Google are in the race to nurture the possibilities of Generative AI. The EU, on the other hand, has been very vigilant about the adoption of such technologies in the area and how it will impact the nations.