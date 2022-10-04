Google Translate Disables Its Services In China Citing 'low Usage'

In a major blow to China, the search engine Google has disabled the access of its translation feature in mainland China citing "low usage". Google Translate- a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another- has been banned despite competing with other popular, homegrown translation services provided by Chinese technology firms including- Baidu and Sogou. Though the reports about the discontinuation of Google Translate in China have been widely mentioned on highly censored social media platforms for the past three days, the American multinational technology firm confirmed its latest move on Monday.

(The current Google Translate homepage in many parts of China)

"The Google Translate service has been discontinued in China due to low usage. The translation feature built into the Google Chrome browser will no longer function for users in China," Google said in a statement. Now, the Google Translate app and website display a generic search bar and a link redirecting Chinese users to its page in Hong Kong, which is blocked on the mainland.

"All is not well" between Google and China since 2010

It is worth mentioning the relationship between the American tech giant and the Chinese government has been facing severe turbulence since 2010 when it pulled its search engine from the Chinese market. According to Google, the Chinese government forced the search engine to abide by its censorship rules. Subsequently, the government banned several well-known services such as Gmail and Google Maps on its soil. Also, China banned other American social media apps and websites such as Facebook, and Twitter as they declined to abide by the highly-censored rules.

Later in 2017, the world's biggest search engine platform started its translation services in China via a domain as it explored ways to offer services in the Chinese market. According to media reports, the Google Translate service competed with other popular, homegrown translation alternatives provided by Chinese technology firms including Baidu and Sogou. After tasting huge success, it tried to launch a separate search engine but faced severe global backlash, resulting in the termination of the project.

Image: AP

