As many giant tech companies have been laying off their employees amid an economic crisis, Google has now joined this list and has warned its employees. As per the sources, Google's top executives have reportedly warned its employees to either come up with the results or be ready for "blood on the streets". Basically, the warning implied that if the performance of the employees doesn't show results they will have to brace for layoffs and the decision will be based on the next quarterly earnings report.

Google warns employees of possible layoffs

According to reports accessed by Business Insider, Google Cloud sales leadership has warned employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" and also if the third quarter results "don't look up, there will be blood on the streets."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently advised employees to work more efficiently and focus on how to improve their productivity amid the fierce economic downturn. He also asked to concentrate on the products and assist more customers. He stated that the company has too many employees but not enough work. Pichai also claimed that the productivity at Google is below where it is supposed to be. Therefore, the company has given notices to employees about the layoffs.

After the warning, the Google employees are now "fearful of layoffs" as the company has now extended its hiring freeze this month as well without making any announcement, as per the reports of The New York Post. It is pertinent to mention that the company announced a two-week hiring freeze in July 2022 which was later extended.

As per the sources, Google's earnings in the second quarter of the year 2022 were weaker than expected, similar to that of the first quarter. Also, in the same quarter last year, the revenue growth slowed to 13% from 62%

Google is not alone in announcing a hiring freeze, the CEO and founder of Facebook's parent company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has also issued warnings over productivity. Some other tech companies that have given layoffs warning or frozen hiring include LinkedIn, Oracle, Twitter, Nvidia, Snap, Spotify, Intel and Uber.

(Image: Shutterstock)