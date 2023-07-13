Google's Bard Can Now Talk, Languages Include Hindi, Arabic And More

Amid many applications emerging out of the Generative AI space, a new update from the AI bot Bard reveals that the tool can now talk, stated Jack Krawczyk, Product Lead, Bard, and Amarnag Subramanya Vice President, Engineering, Bard, through a recent update's blog.

What does the new update say?

The new update reveals that the ChatBot has gained new features and functions that expand to different linguistic knowledge, response controls and the ability to interact with spoken word in addition to text responses. It can now converse in more than 48 languages.

'Starting today, you can collaborate with Bard in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish," the statement revealed.

In addition to this, Bard can now be accessed in more places, including Brazil and Europe. The company also emphasises that with the expected introduction of more regions and languages, it would continue to use the best in AI principles with enhanced security and regular feedback.

Users can now have the option to either listen or read the AI-generated responses. The update also claims that the user's urge to listen to correct pronunciation will be facilitated with the new update ranging from a poem or a script.

Users can also change the tone and style of the response to five different options, which include simple, long, short, professional or casual. For instance, a user can ask the ChatBot to help with suggestions on the e-commerce website and similar things that it has already been replying to as texts.

At present, the function to adjust Bard's responses is only available in English and will be rolled out to new languages in the future.

In addition to the talk feature, the company has also added the operations of Google Lens to Bard. Now a user can upload an image and get suggestions with captions in addition to more information on the image.This update also comes at a time when other Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have not initiated the talk and response feature.

Google has also revealed in the past that it is set to introduce another AI bot called Gemini that is set to outperform the operations of ChatGPT. Alphabet's company DeepMind announced this last month.