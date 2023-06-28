Google's Gemini Could Be A Good Competitor To OpenAI's ChatGPT: Report

Google's DeepMind laboratory, which is an AI research laboratory operated by the search engine giant, has announced the ongoing development of an AI system called 'Gemini' according to media reports. The report reveals that the new AI-based project under development will rival OpenAI's much-hyped and popular generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

"If you combine that with a generative AI’s ability to grab information from the internet and then reformat it into natural-sounding text, Gemini has the potential to be more intelligent than any other artificial intelligence in the world. At least, that’s the idea," DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis claims.

To meet the competition of the already existing ChatGPT, the developers in the DeepMind plan on integrating an old AI program called AlphaGo in the upcoming language learning model. AlphaGo is based on techniques where the software can solve tough problems with a sheer trial and error method. This further analyses the repeated mistakes through feedback and improves its performance accordingly.

According to the company, Gemini is still in development, a process that will take several months that could cost millions of dollars. DeepMind predicts that once Gemini is complete, it would be able to play a major competitive operation to the already existing threats from Generative AI and other generative AI technology.

Google in March this year launched the Bard as a fast move to rival ChatGPT. The company to move one step ahead combined DeepMind with Google's primary AI lab to create Google DeepMind. According to Hassabis, the new team will bring together two powerhouses that have been foundational to the recent AI progress.

“If you look at where we are in AI, I would argue that 80 or 90 per cent of the innovations come from one or the other. There are brilliant things that have been done by both organisations over the last decade.” Hassabis adds.

DeepMind acquired by Google in 2014 works in the areas ranging from robotics to neuroscience. In terms of working with Generative AI, the tools associated require vast information of curated text from books, webpages, and other resources which are then fed to the machine learning model called transformer. DeepMind’s deep experience with reinforcement learning could allow its researchers to give Gemini novel capabilities.