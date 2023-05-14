PM Modi Meets Walmart CEO Doug McMillon As Retail Giant Reveals Grand India Plan

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, along with other top Walmart executives, including Judith McKenna, the President and CEO of Walmart International, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. According to the PM Modi, the meeting was productive and involved valuable discussions.

PM Modi tweeted, "The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment."

After the meeting, Walmart CEO McMillon said, “The visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity.”

According to a statement, Walmart's CEO praised India's distinctive network of suppliers and affirmed that it would aid the company's objective of exporting goods worth USD 10 billion from India each year by 2027.

Doug, while thanking PM Modi said, "We are working toward exporting $10B per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods."

Walmart reveals grand Make in India plan during visit

Prior to the meeting with PM Modi, Walmart's leadership, including McMillon and Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International, engaged with a diverse group of suppliers, merchants, grantees, artisans, and MSMEs across significant India programs and initiatives.

The CEO emphasised Walmart's ongoing dedication to India and the development of a network of suppliers and partners. He reiterated Walmart's plan to strengthen its partnerships with Indian communities, expand opportunities for Indian businesses, and encourage innovative retail solutions from India for the global market.

The retail behemoth also disclosed that it is striving to export $10 billion annually from India, with the goal of achieving this objective by 2027.

“Walmart is committed to India and we are here for the long term. We are excited about the Indian suppliers and partners who make quality, affordable and sustainable products for our customers and members around the world. We are proud that our business can support India’s growth by creating jobs, strengthening communities, and accelerating India’s progress as a manufacturing destination,” he added, while discussing India’s potential as the fastest growing economy in the world.

McKenna described India as a country poised to become one of the world's largest economies by 2030, and stated that Walmart is thrilled to participate as a partner in India's economic progress, in line with the nation's aspirations.

Last year, the company had announced that it was providing Indian manufacturers and trading firms access to a thriving market of over 120 million US consumers each month.