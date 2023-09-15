Here Is Why Lehman Brothers Filed For Bankruptcy In 2008

A decade and a half ago today, US-based global financial services firm Lehman Brothers had filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy continues to be the biggest bankruptcy filing in the US, and it played a crucial role in the global financial crisis that shook the entire world in 2008.

Founded in 1850 by Henry Lehman and his brothers Emanuel and Mayer, Lehman Brothers was a renowned American financial services firm that operated for over a century. It initially served as a small general store in Alabama. Over time, it transitioned into investment banking and diversified its services. Lehman Brothers played a significant role in various financial markets and activities, including underwriting securities, asset management, and trading. It was known for its involvement in mergers and acquisitions, as well as its expansion into international markets.

Here are some key factors that contributed to its collapse:

Lehman Brothers had heavily invested in risky mortgage-backed securities. These were bundles of subprime mortgages, and when the US housing market collapsed, the value of these assets nosedived. Consequently, Lehman Brothers was left with massive losses, wiping away its capital base.

The financial services firm’s leverage was extremely high. The firm had borrowed significant amounts to finance its investments, making it vulnerable to market fluctuations. When its assets lost value, it couldn't meet its financial obligations, leading to a liquidity crisis.

The global financial system was already under stress due to the subprime mortgage crisis. Confidence in financial institutions was diminishing, and Lehman's inability to secure a buyer or bailout exacerbated this crisis of confidence.

Additionally, regulatory oversight played a role. The lack of transparency and regulatory scrutiny in the financial derivatives market allowed Lehman to engage in complex transactions that masked its financial health. When these risks were exposed, it eroded trust in the firm further.

The US government's decision not to provide a bailout to Lehman Brothers was a critical turning point. Unlike other institutions, such as Bear Stearns and AIG, Lehman was allowed to fail, creating a shockwave of panic in the financial markets. This event demonstrated that the government wasn't willing to rescue all troubled institutions, causing investors to worry about the safety of their investments.

As a result, Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008, which was the largest bankruptcy in US history to date. The fallout from this event had a cascading effect, leading to a severe credit crunch, a global recession, and a series of other bank failures.

Lehman Brothers' fall, however, can be attributed to a combination of risky investments, high leverage, a lack of transparency, and the broader context of the global financial crisis.

The refusal of a government bailout marked a pivotal moment that amplified the crisis and led to significant economic turmoil worldwide.