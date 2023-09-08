How Did Elon Musk Prevent 'nuclear War'?

Elon Musk Starlink: Elon Musk might have just prevented a nuclear war… or at least that is what his latest decision is being lauded as. Replying to a post on social media platform X, Musk shared that Ukrainian government authorities had sent him an emergency request asking for activation of Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. “The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation,” he said.

Musk was responding to a journalist who had posted that the SpaceX owner had “covertly” deactivated Starlink’s satellite communications network in order to thwart Ukrainian offensive on Russia, which could have led to a nuclear retailiation from Moscow. In his response, Musk also clarified that he did not actually deactivate anything, because the Starlink network had not been activated in the concerned area in the first place.

The next internet revolution

Elon Musk’s brainchild, Starlink is an internet service provider operated by SpaceX. The idea is simple - a low latency, broadband internet system. The Starlink system consists of a series of satellites sent to the lower orbit of the Earth with the help of SpaceX’s infrastructure. At the same time, users are provided with their own Starlink kits containing the Starlink terminal, WiFi router, cables and base.

What sets Starlink apart from current broadband options is that in order to provide high-speed internet, each Starlink terminal provided to a user is mapped to a respective satellite present in the orbit directly above that region. The satellite then beams high-speed internet directly to the Starlink terminal of the user.

What purpose does it serve?

Though Musk’s idea might be that of total domination when it comes to internet service providers, Starlink does serve a very important purpose, filling a major gap that broadband otherwise does not. Due to the involvement of satellites and simple kits, Starlink does not require complex fibre-based infrastructure. Hence, remote locations can be served just as well by Starlink as the urban ones. Moreover, Starlink has been tested to withstand weather conditions such as snow and ice, rain, lighting, as well as wind.

This was a primary reason why, when the Russia-Ukraine war commenced and Ukrainians lost internet connectivity, Musk was successful in providing them with the internet with the help of his Starlink system.