How Is Ethereum Different From Bitcoin?

Bitcoin and Ethereum are not only the most popular but also the most valuable cryptocurrencies, but do you know the basic differences between them?

Anirudh Trivedi
Bitcoin is designed to be used as a decentralised medium of exchange while Ethereum is a platform where decentralised applications can be built. Such apps include Uniswap, 1inch Network, and Opensea.

The biggest advantage Ethereum has over Bitcoin is its capability to deploy smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executable programs that enable various processes without intermediaries. 

Ethereum blockchain is inherently more sophisticated than the Bitcoin blockchain. While the BTC blockchain only maintains a record of transactions, Ethereum can execute code within its blockchain.

Bitcoin has a capped supply of 2.1 crore coins which makes it a deflationary asset while Ethereum has no maximum supply. Ether’s supply is maintained by the number of ETH issued as staking rewards.

Bitcoin uses an energy-exhaustive Proof of Work consensus mechanism while Ethereum uses a more efficient Proof of Stake (PoS). By adopting PoS, Ethereum reduced its power consumption by 99.9 per cent.

