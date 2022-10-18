Hugo Boss Sells Flip-flops For Rs 9,000, Netizens Say 'for Hawai Chappals?'

High-end fashion brands and trends have a unique way of selling their products and one such quirky idea has caught the attention of Twitteratis. This time, the luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss has made it to the headlines after they recently launched a blue flip-flop. However, the catch here is the value that has been added to sell the slippers.

The flip flops which have an uncanny resemblance to desi chappals have gained attention from Twitteratis who are baffled to know the price. As per the website of Hugo Boss, the slippers have been priced at Rs 8,990. With the picture of the slippers going viral, it has invited a meme fest with people commenting over the whopping price being set by the company for such slippers.

Luxurious brand sells bathroom slippers at an expensive price

A lot of social media users poked fun at the brand and questioned the price while the desis on Twitter have come to a consensus that they wouldn’t pay a rupee above Rs 150 for a pair of slippers that looks like this. Twitteratis have opined that the flip-flops look specifically like the chappals desi households reserve for the bathroom and there is no way they are ready to shell out such a huge amount. Here are some of the responses:

One of the netizens shared the screenshot of the slippers and wrote, "What the actual f**k." Another user reacted to the quirky chappals and wrote, "Even if I become a millionaire, I won’t buy a chappal for this much amount." Another user poked fun at the brand for selling such expensive slippers with a picture of his own bathroom slippers which he mentioned he had purchased for Rs 250 in 2016.

One of the Twitter users also mocked the brand and wrote, "Imagine buying slippers for 500 pm EMI." This is not the first time that luxurious brands have resorted to quirky gimmicks and products to sell them online. Earlier, luxury Spanish fashion label Balenciaga, which is known for its pricey collection of everyday items such as ‘fully destroyed’ $1,850 sneakers and $1,750 trash bags, had previously released another product that has left the internet dazed and confused.

The brand, in a collaboration with Frito-Lay, launched a handbag that has been inspired by the packaging of Lay’s potato chips. The purse, named Lay's Potato Chip Clutch, reportedly retails at a whopping price of $1,800, and made its debut at the label’s Spring/Summer 23 "The Mud Show" runway, according to Hypebeast.

