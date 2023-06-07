Hurtigruten Norway Unveils First Zero Emission Cruise Ship, Operations To Begin By 2030

Hurtigruten Norway, the prominent cruise line operator, has unveiled a first of its kind zero emission cruise ship and the proposed vessel will be in the seas by 2030 as per the official press release from the company.

The company has been working on this technology and the prototype and the concept was first announced in March 2022 under the project name 'Sea Zero.' The findings were initiated in the basis of a carbon neutral approach of developing and controlling energy efficient operations in the deep sea, which at present runs on high emission methodologies. The finding were presented with the consortium of 12 maritime partners and the research institute SINTEF.

“When we initially announced the ‘Sea Zero’ project over a year ago, we were faced with the challenge of not knowing which technologies would be available to us in 2030. Our task was to pave the way for new innovations and enhance existing ones to align with our sustainability objectives. While some of these technologies have reached a relatively advanced stage, they still necessitate dedicated research and development to ensure successful implementation within the maritime context. On the other hand, certain technologies are still in early development and require fundamental research and thorough testing. Following a rigorous feasibility study, we have pinpointed the most promising technologies for our groundbreaking future cruise ships. We are committed to delivering a ship that surpasses all others in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability within just a few years,” said Hedda Felin, the CEO of Hurtigruten Norway.

As per the press release, the company is planning for a very small custom built ship that will be completely focusing on sustainable operations. At present only 0.1 per cent of the ships used worldwide uses a non zero emission technology. With this the company also plans for a complete zero emission operations after 2030.

The proposed future ships will be fully electric and is completely equipped with batteries. This in addition will also feature a retractable sails with solar panels, Artificial intelligence based maneuvering, contra rotating propellers and multiple retractable thrusters.

In addition to ample outdoor space, enlarged surface areas with dedicated windows will allow for unparalleled views of what is often described as ‘the world’s most beautiful coastline.’ “We are developing the concept for the world’s most innovative cruise design and researching to find the optimal design methods suitable for zero emission ships. The streamlined shape, with its innovative hull and propulsion solutions, not only reduces energy demand but also increases passenger comfort. In the process, we are developing new design tools and exploring new technologies for energy efficiency,” said Henrik Burvang, Research and Innovation Manager at VARD.

The cabin inside the ships is also facilitated with ultra modern and energy minimising technologies that are user friendly and are very sustainable in even controlling water and energy consumptions effectively.

The 130 year old company is on route to achieve sustainable operation and it operates two ships that are battery hybrid ships. Remaining 5 out of the 7 ships that the company operates are also efficient and they are currently cutting the CO2 emissions by 25 per cent and Nitrogen Oxide by 80 per cent. According to the company, the new zero-emission ship is modeled at 135 meters (443 feet) long, with 270 cabins that can cater to 500 guests and 99 crew with a significant area designed for cargo and freight operations.