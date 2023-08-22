IBM Rolls Out Watsonx Generative AI Capabilities To Boost Mainframe App Modernisation

IBM Generative AI capabilities: Technology giant IBM, on Tuesday, unveiled Watsonx Code Assistant for Z, a generative AI-assisted product that will help enable faster translation of COBOL to Java on IBM Z. The new product also enhances developer productivity on the platform, the company said in a statement. Watsonx Code Assistant for Z is being designed to assist businesses in leveraging generative AI and automated tooling to accelerate their mainframe application modernisation – all with the goal of preserving the performance, security and resiliency capabilities of IBM Z.

COBOL is a compiled English-like computer programming language designed for business use. The COBOL data processing language supports many essential business and operational processes at organisations globally. IBM Z is a family name used by IBM for all of its Z/Architecture mainframe computers. Watsonx Code Assistant will be available in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023 (Q42023). However, the product is being designed to help accelerate COBOL application modernisation.

The product, Watsonx Code Assistant, for Z will preview during TechXchange, which is the company's technical learning event, scheduled for September 11 to 13 in Las Vegas this year. In addition to IBM Watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, scheduled for release later this year, Watsonx Code Assistant for Z is a new addition to the Watsonx Code Assistant product family.

The aforementioned solutions will be powered by the company's watsonx.ai code model, which will have knowledge of 115 coding languages having learned from 1.5 lakh crore tokens. Watsonx Code Assistant for Z will be enabled by a 2,000 crore parameter large language model (LLM) for code. Furthermore, IBM claims that it is on target to become one of the largest generative AI foundation models for code automation.

IBM revealed that the Watsonx Code Assistant product portfolio will extend over time to address other programming languages, to improve time to value for modernisation and address growing skills challenges for developers.

"By bringing generative AI capabilities through Watsonx to new use cases, we plan to drive real progress for our clients. IBM is engineering Watsonx Code Assistant for Z to take a targetted and optimised approach. It's built to rapidly and accurately convert code optimised for IBM Z, accelerate time to market and broaden the skills pool. This can help enhance applications and add new capabilities while preserving the performance, resiliency, and security inherent in IBM Z," said Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth, IBM Software.

The potential benefits of the product for clients include accelerating code development and increasing developer productivity throughout the application modernisation lifecycle; managing total cost, complexity, and risk of application modernisation initiatives; expanding access to a broader pool of IT skills and accelerating developer onboarding; and achieving high quality, easy to maintain code through model customisation and the application of best practices.

Generative AI can help developers to more quickly assess, update, validate and test the right code, allowing them to more efficiently modernise large applications and focus on higher impact tasks.

What is Generative AI?

Generative AI refers to a category of artificial intelligence techniques that involve creating new content, data, or outputs that are original and not directly copied from existing examples. Instead of being explicitly programmed to perform specific tasks, generative AI models are trained on large datasets and learn to generate new content by capturing patterns and relationships within the data.

One of the most well-known types of generative AI models is the Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), which was introduced by Ian Goodfellow and his colleagues in 2014. GANs consist of two neural networks: a generator and a discriminator. The generator creates new data samples (such as images, text, or audio) from random noise, while the discriminator tries to distinguish between real examples and the ones generated by the generator. Through a feedback loop, the generator improves its ability to create realistic content by learning from the discriminator's feedback.

Another type of generative AI is the Variational Autoencoder (VAE), which focusses on encoding data into a latent space and then decoding it back into a new form. VAEs are often used for tasks like image and text generation.