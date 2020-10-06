IMF Chief Says Economic Downturn 'less Dire' Than Expected But 'calamity Far From Over'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing-Director Kristalina Georgieva on October 6 said that the global economic downfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic not as bad as previously projected. Georgieva, in a speech ahead of IMF-World Bank autumn meetings next week, said that the "picture today is less dire", adding that IMF now estimates the second and third quarters to be better than expected.

Read: Former IMF Boss Rodrigio Rato Acquitted In Fraud Case By Spanish Court

"The IMF in June projected a severe global GDP contraction in 2020. The picture today is less dire. We now estimate that developments in the second and third quarters were somewhat better than expected, allowing for a small upward revision to our global forecast for 2020. And we continue to project a partial and uneven recovery in 2021," Georgieva said in her speech.

Read: IMF Approves Colombia's Request To Increase Credit Line By $6.2 Billion

'Less severe than expected'

The updated forecast by the IMF will be released next week during the IMF-World Bank autumn meetings. Georgieva praised governments from across the world saying that it is because of their continuous support and relief packages that they provided during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns that the global economy has reached this point. As per IMF, governments have provided around $12 trillion in fiscal support to households and businesses.

Read: IMF Says Global Economic Crisis 'far From Over', Urges Governments To Continue Support

However, Georgieva added that the outcomes remain different in advanced and poor countries. She said that the gap in response capacity and effectiveness measures are reasons behind the differentiated outcomes, including in the United States and Europe, where the downturn remains extremely painful, but it’s less severe than expected. She said that China is experiencing a faster-than-expected recovery, while others are still hurting badly.

Read: COVID-caused Drop In Travel To Hit Tourism-reliant Countries, Current Acc Situation: IMF

