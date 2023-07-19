IMF Urges Another Programme For Pakistan To Address Economic Challenges

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that Pakistan requires another IMF programme and support from other multilateral lenders to address its economic challenges beyond the ongoing standby arrangement and the upcoming election cycle. The IMF's remarks were made in a 120-page report analysing Pakistan's macroeconomic outlook, released on Tuesday.

Complex economic challenges and high risks

Resolving Pakistan's structural challenges, including long-term balance of payments pressures, will necessitate sustained adjustment and creditor support beyond the current programme period, according to the IMF report. It acknowledged that Pakistan's economic challenges were multifaceted and exceptionally high in terms of risks.

The IMF report emphasised the need for steadfast implementation of agreed policies and continued financial support from external partners to address the challenges and maintain macroeconomic stability. The report also highlighted the potential for a successor arrangement to anchor the policy adjustments required for Pakistan's medium-term viability and capacity to repay.

Commitments made by the government

The Pakistani government has made commitments in various sectors to address the country's economic challenges. These include notifying increases in electricity and gas rates, addressing circular debt flow in the power sector, and renegotiating power purchase agreements. The government has also pledged to merge gas rates for local and imported natural gas, ringfence fiscal programmes, refrain from introducing new tax amnesties or exemptions without prior approval, and focus on energy sector policies.

The government has committed to ensuring monetary and financial stability by returning to a market-determined exchange rate, lowering inflation, and rebuilding foreign exchange reserves. It has also agreed to maintain the average premium between interbank and open market rates within a specified range and publish daily exchange rates.

The IMF report indicates that Pakistan will need to approach the donor next month to seek a fresh loan, highlighting the ongoing financial challenges faced by the country.



(With PTI Inputs)