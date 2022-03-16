India Buying Russian Oil At Discount Will Not Be In Violation Of US Sanctions: White House

Amid the Russia Ukraine war continued for the 20th day, the White House said that India taking up Russia’s offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions. Speaking about India’s stand with Russia, the Biden administration have shown an understanding of India’s position. However, the White House also said that the oil deal between India and Russia will come off as support to Russia when the ‘history books are written'.

“Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday. Responding to a query on the possibility of India taking up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, Psaki said that it won’t be a violation of sanctions. “I don’t believe this would be violating that (sanctions),” the White House Press Secretary said.

“But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact,” Psaki added explaining the situation. New Delhi, in the past weeks, has been asking all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue. However, India’s decision to abstain from all United Nations resolutions against Russia came off as a neutral move.

Indo-American Congressman express disappointment over India buying Russian oil

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera expressed disappointment over reports suggesting the possibility of India buying Russian oil. The Congressman said that the move will be seen as Delhi siding with Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. “If reports are accurate and India makes this decision to buy Russian oil at a discounted price, New Delhi would be choosing to side with Vladimir Putin at a pivotal moment in history when countries across the world are united in support of the Ukrainian people and against Russia’s deadly invasion,” he said.

Congressman Bera added that India has a responsibility towards the situation as a global leader. “As the world’s largest democracy and as a leader of the Quad, India has a responsibility to ensure its actions do not directly or indirectly support Putin and his invasion,” Bera said in a statement as cited by PTI. The conversation over the buying of Russian oil came after Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's special envoy on sanctions, called on Europe to stop purchasing Russian gas and oil.

US President announces ban on imports on Russian oil, gas and energy

On March 8, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas as well as energy. Biden stated that Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports. The US President informed that the decision has been taken after consultations with the allies and partners around the world. The US President highlighted that other European countries might not be able to impose the ban on the Russian oil sector as the US produces far more oil domestically than all the European countries.

(With PTI inputs)

