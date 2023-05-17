India To Have 19,119 Ultra Rich By 2027; Number Of Billionaires Will Rise To 195: Report

India is expected to witness a massive 58.4% rise in its 'ultra-high net-worth individual'(UHNWI) population by 2027, surpassing the growth rate of the previous five years says Knight Frank in its Wealth Report 2023. The projected number of Indian UHNWI in 2027 is 19,119. Knight Frank defines the UHNWI as someone whose wealth exceeds US$30 million. India is also likely to have 1.6 million (High Networth Individuals) HNIs and 195 billionaires by 2027. According to the report, the entry price for the 1% wealthy club of India starts at US$ 1,75,000. Currently India has 161 billionaires.

"In contrast to India's, China's growth is anticipated to decelerate to 49.8%, a notable decline from the astonishing 99.6% growth experienced in recent years. India has already surpassed China in terms of population and is poised to be one of the fastest-growing economies in 2023, as projected by the International Monetary Fund," the report adds.

The first part of the report released in March stated, “The 1%” rose to totemic status during the global financial crisis – however the wealth needed to join their ranks varies sharply from country to country. While “the 1%” might be thought of as the epitome of excess, the price of access to the club falls well short of our definition of a UHNWI – somebody whose net wealth exceeds US$30 million."

Overall Decrease in UHNWI

The report sheds light on a considerable decrease of 10% in the overall wealth of UHNWIs globally in 2022. This decline can be largely attributed to the underperformance of approximately 25% of their investment portfolios, consisting of equities and bonds. Notably, the traditional investment mix of 60% equities and 40% bonds faced its most challenging year in the United States since the 1930s. However, there was a glimmer of hope in the real estate sector, as prices in 100 prime residential markets worldwide recorded an average growth of 5.2% in 2022. Additionally, luxury investment assets experienced a noteworthy inflation-busting growth rate of 16%.

Despite this temporary setback, experts remain optimistic and believe that the decline in wealth is likely to be transitory. Over the previous five-year period leading up to 2022, the global UHNWI population had expanded by an impressive 44%. Although the report forecasts a slower growth rate of 28.5% over the next five years, the recent downturn is expected to be short-lived as the world adjusts to a new economic landscape.

Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2023 presents a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing market conditions, emphasizing the resilience of UHNWIs in the face of challenges. As the global economy continues to adapt and evolve, the future holds the promise of renewed growth and prosperity for these individuals.

Regional Variations and Wealth Category Trends

In the ever-evolving landscape of wealth distribution, the global population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) faced a decline in 2022. However, a closer look reveals intriguing nuances across different regions, countries, and wealth categories, as unveiled in the recently published Wealth Report 2023.

While the overall number of UHNWIs dipped, the count of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) actually witnessed a growth spurt of 2.9%, surpassing a significant milestone of nearly 70 million individuals worldwide. Europe, unfortunately, stood as an exception, witnessing a decline in HNWI numbers. The report also indicated a 5% decrease in the number of billionaires, with their ranks falling to 2,629.

The Middle East emerged as a standout region, demonstrating substantial growth in UHNWIs with an impressive 16.9% surge throughout the year. This trend aligns with survey findings that revealed two-thirds of respondents in the region reported either increased or stable wealth for their clients, surpassing the global average.

Among countries, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stole the limelight with the highest growth rate, showcasing an astounding 18.1% increase in UHNWIs, elevating their number to 1,116 individuals. Saudi Arabia closely followed suit, boasting a commendable 10.4% annual growth rate. These figures come as no surprise, considering the remarkable performance of prime residential markets in Dubai and Riyadh, coupled with robust GDP growth of 7.6% and 8.7% respectively in 2022.

Africa exhibited its resilience by posting a healthy 6.3% growth in UHNWIs, while Australasia and the Americas experienced relatively modest growth rates of 0.7% and 0.2% respectively. Australia enjoyed a 2.1% increase in its UHNWI population, while the United States saw a marginal decline of 0.8% to settle at 203,338 individuals.

In Asia, the UHNWI population faced a setback, declining by 6.5%. However, several Asian countries managed to buck the trend by achieving notable growth. Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore witnessed their wealthy populations expand by an impressive 7-9%.

In stark contrast, Europe grappled with an 8.5% decline in UHNWIs, with the majority of countries in the region experiencing a decrease in their UHNWI populations. However, there were a few exceptions to this trend. Ireland showcased resilience with a 3.9% increase, and Monaco, renowned as a haven for the affluent, boasted 0.9% growth.

Overall, the global panorama presents a diverse tapestry of growth and decline among UHNWI populations across different regions and countries. While the decrease in UHNWIs may seem concerning, it is crucial to consider the nuanced dynamics at play. The report offers valuable insights into the evolving landscape of wealth, shedding light on the regional variations and wealth category trends that paint a more comprehensive picture of the global wealth landscape in 2022.





Report Predicts Significant Rise In Ultra Rich

In the coming years, the world is set to witness a significant rise in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), according to what report predicts. These individuals, who boast immense wealth, are expected to grow by 28.5% in the next five years, reaching an impressive figure of nearly three-quarters of a million. This expansion, although slower than the previous five-year period, which saw a remarkable 44% increase, indicates the continued accumulation of wealth among the super-rich.

Notably, the global population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is also on the rise, projected to exceed 100 million within the same timeframe. This surge in HNWIs signifies a robust growth rate of 56.9%. As economic data surprises on the upside and interest rates approach their peak, the prevailing sentiment has shifted towards greater optimism during the first four months of 2023. This positive outlook aligns with the ongoing "reset" that was noted earlier, contributing to a transformation in investor attitudes and setting the stage for potential prosperity.

When examining the regions experiencing the most UHNWI growth, Europe and Asia dominate the landscape. Hungary leads the pack with a staggering 74.4% growth, followed closely by Turkey with nearly 70% and Poland at 66.9%. Despite the strong performances witnessed in these countries, the United States retains its position as the leader in terms of the largest UHNWI population. The US is projected to witness a solid growth rate of 24.6%, maintaining its status as home to over a third of the world's UHNWIs. Although its share may slightly decrease by 2027, the US will continue to wield significant influence, accounting for 34% of the global UHNWI population.

Among the top 10 growth locations, India and China, the world's most populous countries, stand out prominently.