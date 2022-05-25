Indian Delegate Appointed To Chair Committee Of Technical Barriers To Trade At WTO

An Indian delegate has been appointed to chair the World Trade Organization's Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade, for the first time in ten years. Media agency ANI reported on May 25 that Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed chair of the Committee on Technical Trade Barriers at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Anwar Hussain Shaik was previously assigned to the PMI (Permanent Mission of India) in Geneva. He will succeed Mexico's Elisa Maria Olmeda de Alejandro in this role. PTI quoted an official as saying, "Our officer posted in PMI (Permanent Mission of India) Geneva has been made the chair of this TBT committee. Last time an Indian was a chair was ten years back."

What is Technical Barriers to Trade at WTO?

Any regulation, standard, or procedure that makes exporting goods to another country more difficult is referred to as a technical barrier to trade (TBT). TBTs are frequently more difficult for exporters to overcome than tariffs (import fees). The World Trade Organization's Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement, like most free trade agreements, aims to reduce these trade barriers. In both cases, the goal is to create a more open and competitive marketplace.

India committed to strengthening multilateral trading system: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on May 25 and reiterated India's commitment to strengthening the multilateral trading system. Goyal stated during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos that India is committed to the WTO's efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system in order to ensure free and fair trade among member countries.

The Union Minister also met with Swiss State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch and discussed ways to strengthen India-Switzerland trade ties. Piyush Goyal, later tweeted, "India is an attractive market for Swiss cutting-edge technology and expertise to achieve scale and serve the world."

Among his many meetings, Union Minister Goyal met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, with whom he discussed ways to strengthen and renew Indo-Dutch ties by expanding business and investment opportunities, as well as exploring the possibility of joint cooperation between the two countries.

