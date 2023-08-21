Indonesia Promotes EVs Amid Adoption Concerns 

Indonesia's aspirations to promote electric vehicles (EVs) took centre stage at the Jakarta auto show, indicating the government's commitment to foster EV production and sales in the largest auto market in Southeast Asia.

However, prospective buyers remain cautious due to factors like the elevated cost of EVs, uncertainties about charging infrastructure availability, and apprehensions about new brands.

Attendees at the Tangerang auto show near Jakarta expressed reservations about the current state of EVs. Dody Hartono, who intends to purchase his first EV by 2024, stressed the need for more attractive pricing to ignite interest, suggesting that prices should be reduced by approximately 60 per cent.

Indonesia, competing with Thailand and India, aims to develop its EV industry as an alternative to China's dominance in the sector. Despite ambitious goals, EVs comprise less than 1 per cent of the country's total car population.

Promoting EV adoption

The government has taken measures to incentivise EV adoption, such as reducing the value-added tax on EVs to 1 per cent from 11 per cent, leading to a lowered starting price for models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Nonetheless, potential buyers like Hartono expressed that further reductions are necessary to enhance EV accessibility.

At present, only a few affordable EV models are accessible in Indonesia, such as Wuling's Air EV Lite and Seres Group's E1. The demand for reduced prices to cater to the middle-income segment was reiterated by shoppers like Hendra Pratama.

Despite the government's initiatives, consumer confidence in new and unfamiliar brands remains a challenge. Buyers like Hendra Budi indicated that established names like Toyota and Honda entering the EV market would generate more interest.

While Toyota and Honda continue to dominate Indonesia's auto market, their transition to EVs has been gradual. Toyota, for instance, hasn't unveiled plans to manufacture EVs in Indonesia.

Incentives and targets

To encourage investment, Indonesia's industry ministry extended production incentives, leading to commitments from companies like China's Neta EV and Japan's Mitsubishi Motors.

Indonesia aims to produce 6 lakh EVs by 2030, a notable surge from the limited EV sales observed in the first half of 2023. The Jakarta auto show was perceived as a platform to bolster sales, with hopes of exceeding the 26,000 vehicles sold at the previous year's event. As of now, the final sales figures, including the proportion of EVs, are yet to be disclosed.

(With Reuters inputs)