IPhone Wins Approval For $143 Billion Make In India Manufacturing Plan

iPhone along with 16 other firms has won the approval for massive $143 billion manufacturing plants in India. Apple along with other companies had applied for the 'Make in India' incentive program in August. On Tuesday, Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that all these companies will manufacture smartphones and other electronics components worth over $143 billion in the upcoming five years. With 2019-20 being set as a base year, India will offer an incentive of about 4-6 per cent on additional sales of foods produced locally.

iPhone wins nod for $143 billion manufacturing plan

With this new plan, New Delhi aims to significantly improve India's manufacturing and exporting capacities. It is also focussed on generating more local jobs. Over 60 per cent of the products manufactured in India will be exported, added Indian Ministry. 200,000 direct employment and 600,00 indirect employment opportunities will be generated in five years. This new plan will also determine how major smartphone makers like Apple might change the dynamics in India, the world's second-largest market.

With Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron winning the approval for this plan worth billions, it shows that Apple plans to expand its local manufacturing in India. Wistron has been assembling a handful f iPhone models in India for three years, followed by Foxconn. But, Pegatron has yet to begin with production in India.

Ministry said, “Apple and Samsung together account for nearly 60% of global sales revenue of mobile phones and this scheme is expected to increase their manufacturing base manifold in the country. The industry has reposed its faith in India’s stellar progress as a world-class manufacturing destination and this resonates strongly with PM Modi's clarion call of AatmaNirbhar Bharat – a self-reliant India."

Indian firms like Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus electronics have also got the approval for 'Make in India' manufacturing plan. Chinese smartphone makers Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Realme had not applied for this India manufacturing plan. Chinese smartphone vendors currently command about 80% of the Indian market. Samsung, which once led the Indian smartphone market, has faced intense competition from Xiaomi and Vivo in recent years.

(Image: PTI | Representative)