Is Elon Musk Planning To Buy Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank? Tesla CEO Says 'I'm Open...'

Twitter boss Elon Musk always stays in the headlines for his witty remarks, cryptic phases, and thought-provoking questions, but this time the Tesla owner is once again gaining a lot of attention on social media for his recent post in which he opened to the idea of purchasing the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Musk's comment was in response to a tweet from Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan, who recommended that Musk acquire the bank and convert it into a digital one. "I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank," he wrote on Twitter. In response, Musk replied, "I’m open to the idea."

Musk expresses willingness to buy Silicon Valley Bank after purchasing Twitter

I think Twitter should buy SVB and become a digital bank. — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 11, 2023

I’m open to the idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

Soon, Musk's comment caught eyeballs on Twitter, and users started expressing their views on the same. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "What an opportunity. 2-3 years to get a banking charter otherwise. Just make sure you go through those toxic assets with a fine-tooth comb!." Another user said: "Yeah, give him something to keep him busy. He barely has anything to do."

All you need to know about Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

A four-year-old US lender, Silicon Valley Bank, was closed, and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation seized control of the bank, citing insufficient liquidity and insolvency on Friday. After the company's unsuccessful attempt to sell its shares, start-ups began withdrawing funding at the urging of venture capital firms. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was designated as the receiver.

After the nation’s 16th-largest bank announced that it will be closing all of its operations, a crisis developed within 2 days that included a decline in its stock that resulted in a market loss of more than $80 billion but also sparked panic among customers and depositors.

Silicon Valley Bank failed after depositors hurried to withdraw money this week amid anxiety over the bank’s health. It was the second biggest bank failure in US history after the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies, including some of the industry’s best-known brands.

Image: AP/ Representative