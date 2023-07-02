Is Elon Musk's Twitter Really Social Amid So Many Changes To The Popular Platform?

Ever since Elon Musk took over as the CEO of the world's biggest microblogging platform, there have been multiple changes made to the platform. The acquisition of Twitter has been one of the biggest news last year since he announced his wish to acquire the most popular social media platform.

It all started in April last year when Musk reached an acquisition deal with Twitter. In the coming weeks, Musk signalled on rethinking the purchase as he alleged concerns over spam accounts. Following the sale apprehension and concerns over the bot, Musk called the deal a temporary hold. The deal was completed on October 28 at the price of almost $55 a share, which accounted for a total of approximately $44 billion.

Here are 10 major changes witnessed after Musk's takeover of Twitter

Soon after the takeover, Musk fired the top names of the company, including its CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, CLO Vijaya Gadde. The company began layoffs and planned to cut off the strength by 50 per cent. Twitter announced a new version of the subscription service called Twitter Blue that calls for a monthly fee of $8. The famous logo of Twitter disappeared as Musk replaced it with a Shiba Inu, a famous cryptocurrency. The legacy blue check marks disappear from Twitter. Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO and confirms that he has found a new lead for the company. Linda Yaccarino confirmed as the new Twitter CEO. Yaccarino aims at regaining advertisers' trust and making Twitter a global space. Twitter announces that 'logging-in' is mandatory for viewing tweets. Twitter restricts the number of tweets a person can read.

Is Twitter's future in good hands?

Elon Musk with a sink at Twitter headquarter in San Fransisco

Musk had earlier announced that the sale of Twitter was not finalised with the motive of making more money but to help humanity, thereby making it a common digital town square. Since the acquisition, he has been pushed and criticised for driving the popular platform to the ground. At present, Musk is completely devoted to product design and new technologies. In addition to the concerns around blue tick marks, there have been many questions about the management strategies that Musk operates and whether it will question the existence of the platform in the future.