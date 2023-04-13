Is Google Planning To Undergo Another Round Of Layoffs? CEO Sundar Pichai Has This To Say

Tech giant Google could be heading towards another set of mass layoffs, just months after it revealed its plans of carrying out some 12,000 job cuts company-wide. In a recent conversation with The Wall Street Journal, CEO Sundar Pichai hinted at the imminent layoffs by stating that the company is planning to streamline its workforce and move "people to our most important areas".

"We’re very, very focused on this set of opportunities we have, and I think there’s a lot of work left. There’s also an important inflection point with AI. Where we can, we are definitely prioritising and moving people to our most important areas, so that is ongoing work,” he said.

Pichai was also asked about the progress made by the company in increasing efficiency by 20%. "We are trying to accomplish that across many different ways. We’re literally looking at every aspect of what we do, and as we said on our last earnings call, we’re thinking about how to re-engineer our cost base in a durable way," he explained, adding that Google is focusing on making "durable savings" and while it is happy with the progress, a lot more work is "left to do".

Tech giants carry out mass job cuts

Pichai's remarks come after Google announced in January that it will be reducing its workforce by 6%, starting with those in the United States. The massive job cuts impacted about 450 employees in India, and coincided with the launch of Bard, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Layoffs have become an uncomfortable yet increasingly common practice at multiple big tech companies, including Meta, Amazon, and Twitter. Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will be firing 10,000 employees in a bid to achieve the 'Year of Efficiency' goal. “This will be tough and there’s no way around that. Over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates," Zuckerberg said in a blogpost.