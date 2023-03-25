Last Updated:

Jack Dorsey Loses $526 Million Net Worth Hours After Hindenburg Report

Jack Jorsey’s wealth plummeted by $526 million after Hindenburg published its report. His net worth now stands at $4.4 billion after an 11 per cent fall.

After Hindenburg Research's previous report caused Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's wealth to decline by about 60% from its peak point, Hindenburg Research released 'another big expose'. Jack Dorsey, Block Inc., formerly known as Square Inc., co-founder's net worth was hammered after Hindenburg Research's latest report, which alleged the payments company ignored widespread fraud. Hindenburg Research on Thursday, March 23 released a report on Block Inc. which is a $44 billion market cap company that claims to have developed a “frictionless” and “magical” financial technology with a mission to empower the “unbanked” and the “underbanked”. 

According to reports, Dorsey's fortune plunged by $526 million. He's now worth $4.4 billion after the 11% drop, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Hindenburg claimed Block had inflated user metrics, and that the stock has a downside of 65% to 75% "on a purely fundamental basis." The company denied the allegations and said it plans to explore legal action against the short-seller.

According to Hindenburg's 2-year investigation into Block.Inc, the US short-seller claimed in its new report that the company lied about its metrics and showed false numbers to mislead investors. The short-selling firm also claimed that its two-year-long investigation confirmed Block Inc taking "advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping." 

Major allegations levelled in the Hindenburg report:

