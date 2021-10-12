Jack Ma Seen In Hong Kong For First Time A Year After Ant Group's Botched IPO

Months after Chinese regulators scrapped Ant Group's IPO that could have been the world's biggest public issue, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma Yun was seen in Hong Kong. According to the sources of The Standard, the billionaire was seen in the city on October 1. Ma's appearance shows the tech giant's improving relations with Xi Jinping's administration as he was reportedly banned from leaving the country after he made negative comments about Chinese financial regulators.

Meanwhile, it is unclear where Ma is still in Hong Kong or whom he met during his stay. After reports of its appearance in the city, Alibaba's shares soared 18% to HK$ 167.8 on Monday. On September 30, the shares were at HK$142.2, The Standard reported.

Improving relations between Jack Ma and mainland

Reportedly, the relations are improving between Jack Ma and President Xi Jinping. Evincing this, Alibaba invested in a patriotic Chinese war film The Battle at Lake Changjin that is making box office records. The story of the movie is based on the mainland's battle against American forces in the Korean War.

Last month, Alibaba Group said that it will invest 100 billion yuan to support China's "common prosperity." Xi Jinping administration has been encouraging firms to share their wealth to ease inequality in the world's second-largest economy.

Ant Group IPO suspended and Ma's disappearance

In November 2020, the Chinese regulators put breaks on Ant Group IPO after Jack Ma criticised mainland's regulators and banks in a forum in October last year. After the IPO was suspended, Ma disappeared from the public eyes. Alibaba's executive vice-chairman Joe Tsai had claimed that Ma was leading a normal life and focusing on his hobbies and philanthropy.

Moreover, repercussions to his comments, Chinese regulators imposed a record fine of $2.8 billion on Alibaba for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market. The Communist government also forced Jack Ma to sell The South China Morning Post. a Hong Kong-based daily, due to its growing influence over the people of China.

Alibaba was not the only victim of the Chinese government's crackdown. Beijing has clampdown on over 30 companies, including Tencent, Didi, JD and Meituan, for becoming 'too powerful'. Recently, China also declared all crypto transactions illegal.

Image: AP