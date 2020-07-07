Japanese Tech Firm Fujitsu To Roll Out Permanent Work From Home Plans As The 'new Normal'

Japan’s technology firm Fujitsu has announced that it will be reducing its office space in the country. According to reports, the company will be switching to more flexible work from home mode in an effort to adapt to the ‘new normal’ in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can work from home 'forever'

As per reports, the company’s ‘Work Life Shift’ Programme will provide flexibility to its 80,000 employees in Japan. As per the programme, the Fujitsu staff will have flexible hours and will also be provided with the choice to work from home wherever it is convenient. This move by the company is similar to the move made by social media giant Twitter previously.

As per reports, Fujitsu for the past few years has been removing parts of the company that lose money, such as laptops, smartphones and other hardware-centric endeavours. It has moved towards providing online services that are easily managed remotely and do not need the employee to be in the office.

According to the head of Human Resource unit of Fujitsu, the entire human resources structure including allowance and welfare will have to be changed because the old ones are based on the assumption that all employees will be commuting to and fro from the office.

Fujitsu has also claimed that while it will be reducing office space, it will be looking into acquiring satellite offices in various pockets of the city common to multiple employees' residence.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus data centre, Japan has reported 19,841 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak with a death toll of 978.

