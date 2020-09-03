Jeff Bezos' Ex-wife MacKenzie Scott Becomes World's Richest Woman, Check Her Net Worth

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has become the richest woman in the world, with $68 billion of net worth, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Scott surpassed L'Oreal heiress Bettencourt Meyers who controls 33 per cent stake in the world's largest cosmetics maker.

In July, Scott became the second richest woman in the world with a net worth of $56.9 billion, currently holding 12th position in Bloomberg’s ranking. The former couple finalised their divorce settlement in 2019 which paved the for Scott to get $38.3 bn which then took her to 22nd place on Bloomberg Billionaire Index. However, she then decided to donate half of her alimony amount to investor Warren Buffett’s philanthropic campaign ‘the Giving Pledge’.

Meanwhile, Bezos’ net worth has shot through the roof amid coronavirus pandemic, taking the fortune to $207 billion. Earlier in October 2019, Forbes’ had listed Jeff Bezos on the top of 400 wealthiest Americans, ahead of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. He was able to maintain his position even after parting 19.7 million shares of Amazon (4 per cent holding which was valued at $38 billion) to Scott as a divorce settlement.

Amazon shares surge

Shares of the e-commerce company surged around 1 per cent to a record $3,531.45 on September 3, boosting his gains for the year 2020 by $92 billion. While several sectors are reeling due to the coronavirus pandemic, e-commerce has registered an impressive growth after movement restrictions imposed around the world.

According to the current index, Bezos is followed by Bill Gates, the principal founder of Microsoft Corporation, with a net worth of $27 billion. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds the third position with $114 billion net worth. Billionaires who have witnessed a substantial surge in their net fortune in 2020 are Zukerberg, Ambani and Musk, all recording over $20 billion increase.

