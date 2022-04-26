Jeff Bezos remains optimistic on foreign influence of Twitter post Musk's takeover

As the Elon-Twitter deal finalises, Jeff Bezos shared a tweet from Mike Forsythe, a New York Times reporter, raising questions about the Chinese government's influence on Twitter. The tweet by Forsythe cites information declared by Tesla about its business in China, stating that the country is Tesla's second-biggest market after the United States. After about 90 minutes of sharing the tweet, Bezos shared his thoughts about it as well.

Forsythe recalls in his tweet that the Chinese government lost any leverage over the popular microblogging platform in 2009 when it banned Twitter. However, the CEO of Tesla, who is arguably the most influential person on this planet, enjoys a decent business in the country. Additionally, Chinese battery makers like CATL are the largest suppliers of Tesla's electric vehicles. Building upon the recent development of Musk getting an upper hand with Twitter, Forsythe implies that it could lead to some Chinese influence on Twitter.

Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square? https://t.co/jTiEnabP6T — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 25, 2022

Jeff Bezos shares his opinion

Bezos shared this tweet earlier this morning, at 04:59 AM IST. However, the Amazon and Blue Origins founder waited for a good hour and a half to share his opinion on the hypothesis. He tweeted again at 06:35 AM, saying that "the more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter." However, it is a well-established notion that Elon relies heavily on his massive following and stock-market shaking tweets to market his ventures - Tesla and SpaceX. Does Musk's takeover of Twitter indicate that the platform could return to China? Time will tell.

My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 26, 2022

Expressing her concerns on the same topic, the Chinese-American journalist Melissa Chan tweeted "what happens if Beijing leans on him (Musk) about say, a Uyghur or Hong Kong activist account? Or about Chinese disinformation bots leveraging this platform?" In the past, governments have exercised some sort of control over social media platforms. And while Musk has managed to keep grace with the federal agencies of the United States, he might have to deploy the most diplomatic team to maintain his and in turn, Tesla's relations with the country, and Bezos says that he might be able to do so. Stay tuned for more updates on Twitter and other tech news.

Elon Musk has a Tesla factory in China and he wants to sell more cars there, as many China observers note. What happens if Beijing leans on him about say, a Uyghur or Hong Kong activist account? Or about Chinese disinformation bots leveraging this platform? — Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 25, 2022