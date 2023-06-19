Jet, Set And Space: Virgin Galactic To Launch Commercial Spaceflight As Stocks Soar

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Space venture, Virgin Galatic, will launch commercial spaceflight operations this month with two missions dubbed Galactic 01 and Galactic 02 scheduled in June and August, respectively.

Virgin Galactic in a statement said, “The first commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 01,’ is planned to fly between June 27 - June 30, 2023. The second commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 02,’ will follow in early August 2023, with monthly spaceflights expected thereafter.”

Tickets to the Virgin spacecraft are priced at a whopping $450,000 per person. The launch of the spacecraft will be from Spaceport America in the state of New Mexico, US which is also Virgin Galactic’s operational centre. Galactic was founded in 2004 by Richard Branson.

Virgin Galactic VSS Unity | Image Credit: Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic’s stocks climb

Virgin Galactic Holdings stocks soared on Friday following the announcement. The price of the stock opened at $5.72, as it peaked at a high of $5.97 compared to $4.38 on Thursday. However, it closed at $4.73 on Friday as compared to a low of $4.04 on Thursday, as per data from Nasdaq. The current stocks of Virgin Galactic Holding Inc are trading at $4.73.

In Q1 of FY’23, the aerospace company reported a net loss of $159 million compared to $93 million in the same quarter of FY’22. The company claimed that its “cash position remains strong” while it suffered a net loss of $500 million in FY’22 as compared to $353 million in FY’21, as per a financial statement by Virgin Galactic.

VSS Unity 25 completes successful spaceflight

Last month, Virgin Galactic completed the final test flight of VSS Unity before the launch of the commercial service in June. In addition to reaching orbit, the Unity 25 mission examined both the technological efficiency and experience of the crew.

This test had been postponed by the aerospace company due to difficulties in updating the VMS Eve host aircraft, which transports the Unity to 50,000 feet. Late in April, Virgin accomplished an unpowered test flight, but its first crewed trip wasn't until July 2021, when founder Richard Branson boarded Unity 22 with Moses, Sirisha Bandla, and Colin Bennett.